Aspinwall Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.53 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.53 crore in December 2022 down 15.3% from Rs. 75.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 67.83% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 down 39.77% from Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2021.