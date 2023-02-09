Aspinwall Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.53 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.53 crore in December 2022 down 15.3% from Rs. 75.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 67.83% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 down 39.77% from Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2021.

Aspinwall EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.73 in December 2021.

Aspinwall shares closed at 220.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.92% returns over the last 6 months and 10.37% over the last 12 months.