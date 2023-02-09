English
    Aspinwall Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.53 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.53 crore in December 2022 down 15.3% from Rs. 75.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 67.83% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 down 39.77% from Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2021.

    Aspinwall and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.5375.8175.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.5375.8175.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.779.6221.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.763.18--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.705.084.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7012.6010.93
    Depreciation1.081.070.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.160.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.9440.2028.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.984.227.71
    Other Income1.711.090.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.695.318.61
    Interest0.500.291.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.195.027.53
    Exceptional Items----3.31
    P/L Before Tax4.195.0210.84
    Tax1.240.961.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.954.069.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.954.069.17
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.775.1911.73
    Diluted EPS3.775.1911.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.775.1911.73
    Diluted EPS3.775.1911.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited