Aspinwall Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.01 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.01 crore in December 2021 down 2.98% from Rs. 77.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021 up 118.85% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2021 up 27.73% from Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2020.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 11.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.36 in December 2020.

Aspinwall shares closed at 203.25 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.97% returns over the last 6 months and 24.88% over the last 12 months.