Aspinwall Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.31 crore, up 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.31 crore in December 2020 up 11.05% from Rs. 69.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2020 up 95.79% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2019.

Aspinwall shares closed at 169.55 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.38% returns over the last 6 months and 25.73% over the last 12 months.