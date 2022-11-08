Aspinwall Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.95 crore, up 36.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.95 crore in September 2022 up 36.27% from Rs. 56.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 up 200.83% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2022 up 89.97% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in September 2021.