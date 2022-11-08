Aspinwall Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.95 crore, up 36.27% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.95 crore in September 2022 up 36.27% from Rs. 56.47 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 up 200.83% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2022 up 89.97% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.
Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in September 2021.
|Aspinwall and Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.95
|86.99
|56.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.95
|86.99
|56.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.63
|14.28
|10.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.18
|1.72
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.07
|12.14
|8.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.00
|13.29
|10.89
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.06
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.16
|0.16
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.97
|36.00
|24.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.15
|8.34
|1.15
|Other Income
|0.80
|1.01
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.95
|9.35
|2.25
|Interest
|0.25
|0.55
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.70
|8.80
|1.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|16.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.70
|24.91
|1.42
|Tax
|1.06
|3.36
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.64
|21.55
|1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.64
|21.55
|1.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.64
|21.55
|1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|7.82
|7.82
|7.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.65
|27.56
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.65
|27.56
|1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.65
|27.56
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.65
|27.56
|1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited