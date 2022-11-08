English
    Aspinwall Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.95 crore, up 36.27% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.95 crore in September 2022 up 36.27% from Rs. 56.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 up 200.83% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2022 up 89.97% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

    Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in September 2021.

    Aspinwall and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.9586.9956.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.9586.9956.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.6314.2810.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.181.72--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.0712.148.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0013.2910.89
    Depreciation1.111.060.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.160.160.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.9736.0024.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.158.341.15
    Other Income0.801.011.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.959.352.25
    Interest0.250.550.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.708.801.42
    Exceptional Items--16.11--
    P/L Before Tax4.7024.911.42
    Tax1.063.360.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.6421.551.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.6421.551.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.6421.551.21
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6527.561.55
    Diluted EPS4.6527.561.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6527.561.55
    Diluted EPS4.6527.561.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

