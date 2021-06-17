MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aspinwall Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.75 crore, up 8.15% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 08:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.75 crore in March 2021 up 8.15% from Rs. 71.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021 up 45.34% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021 up 40.85% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2020.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2020.

Close

Aspinwall shares closed at 220.70 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.70% returns over the last 6 months and 117.76% over the last 12 months.

Aspinwall and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations77.7578.1171.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations77.7578.1171.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials27.3722.9630.77
Purchase of Traded Goods0.013.100.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.772.26-0.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.2510.167.99
Depreciation0.810.780.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.0033.4033.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.545.45-1.16
Other Income0.961.244.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.506.692.94
Interest0.720.901.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.785.791.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.785.791.83
Tax1.441.640.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.344.151.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.344.151.61
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.344.151.61
Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.995.312.06
Diluted EPS2.995.312.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.995.312.06
Diluted EPS2.995.312.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aspinwall #Aspinwall and Company #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jun 17, 2021 08:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.