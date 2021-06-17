Aspinwall Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.75 crore, up 8.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.75 crore in March 2021 up 8.15% from Rs. 71.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021 up 45.34% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021 up 40.85% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2020.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2020.

Aspinwall shares closed at 220.70 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.70% returns over the last 6 months and 117.76% over the last 12 months.