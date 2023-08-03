Aspinwall Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.40 crore, down 16.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.40 crore in June 2023 down 16.77% from Rs. 86.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 down 92.95% from Rs. 21.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2023 down 63.02% from Rs. 10.41 crore in June 2022.

Aspinwall EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.56 in June 2022.

Aspinwall shares closed at 242.75 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.04% returns over the last 6 months and 9.89% over the last 12 months.