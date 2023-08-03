English
    Aspinwall Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.40 crore, down 16.77% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.40 crore in June 2023 down 16.77% from Rs. 86.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 down 92.95% from Rs. 21.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2023 down 63.02% from Rs. 10.41 crore in June 2022.

    Aspinwall EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.56 in June 2022.

    Aspinwall shares closed at 242.75 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.04% returns over the last 6 months and 9.89% over the last 12 months.

    Aspinwall and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.4065.5386.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.4065.5386.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.0322.6314.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.075.641.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.56-5.8912.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5311.0513.29
    Depreciation1.161.331.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.12-0.250.16
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.5830.1136.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.410.918.34
    Other Income3.102.211.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.693.129.35
    Interest0.760.270.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.932.858.80
    Exceptional Items----16.11
    P/L Before Tax1.932.8524.91
    Tax0.411.343.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.521.5121.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.521.5121.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.521.5121.55
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.9327.56
    Diluted EPS1.941.9327.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.9327.56
    Diluted EPS1.941.9327.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 3, 2023

