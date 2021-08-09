Aspinwall Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.78 crore, up 37.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.78 crore in June 2021 up 37.51% from Rs. 39.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 114.35% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021 up 353.26% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.03 in June 2020.

Aspinwall shares closed at 214.35 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.55% returns over the last 6 months and 63.56% over the last 12 months.