Aspinwall Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.05 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.54% from Rs. 76.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 79.35% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 down 48.46% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2021.