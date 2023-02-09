English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aspinwall Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.05 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.54% from Rs. 76.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 down 79.35% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 down 48.46% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2021.

    Aspinwall and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.0576.9576.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.0576.9576.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.779.6321.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.763.18--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.705.074.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1213.0011.25
    Depreciation1.121.111.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.160.53
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.8340.9729.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.154.157.69
    Other Income0.580.800.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.734.958.40
    Interest0.500.251.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.234.707.36
    Exceptional Items----3.31
    P/L Before Tax3.234.7010.67
    Tax1.381.061.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.853.648.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.853.648.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.853.648.96
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.374.6511.46
    Diluted EPS2.374.6511.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.374.6511.46
    Diluted EPS2.374.6511.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited