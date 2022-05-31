ASM Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.15 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.15 crore in March 2022 up 17.57% from Rs. 32.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022 down 38.25% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2022 down 25.38% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.

ASM Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2021.

ASM Tech shares closed at 503.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.17% returns over the last 6 months and 258.44% over the last 12 months.