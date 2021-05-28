ASM Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.45 crore, up 31.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.45 crore in March 2021 up 31.9% from Rs. 24.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021 down 21.06% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021 down 7.03% from Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2020.

ASM Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.00 in March 2020.

ASM Tech shares closed at 145.00 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.49% returns over the last 6 months and 441.45% over the last 12 months.