ASM Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.83 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.83 crore in June 2023 down 13.38% from Rs. 34.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 96.27% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2023 down 62.3% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022.

ASM Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2022.

ASM Tech shares closed at 515.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.24% returns over the last 6 months and -8.08% over the last 12 months.