ASM Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.44 crore, up 1.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.44 crore in June 2022 up 1.97% from Rs. 33.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2021.

ASM Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in June 2021.

ASM Tech shares closed at 552.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and 87.21% over the last 12 months.