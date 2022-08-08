 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ASM Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.44 crore, up 1.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ASM Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.44 crore in June 2022 up 1.97% from Rs. 33.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2021.

ASM Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in June 2021.

ASM Tech shares closed at 552.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and 87.21% over the last 12 months.

ASM Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.44 38.15 33.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.44 38.15 33.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.76 25.41 21.28
Depreciation 0.49 0.50 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.80 9.55 7.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.39 2.69 4.70
Other Income 2.68 1.26 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.07 3.94 5.13
Interest 0.74 0.99 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.33 2.95 4.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.33 2.95 4.49
Tax 2.04 1.00 0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.28 1.95 3.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.28 1.95 3.62
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 1.95 3.62
Diluted EPS 1.95 1.95 3.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 1.95 3.62
Diluted EPS 1.95 1.95 3.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
