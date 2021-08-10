ASM Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore, up 28.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore in June 2021 up 28.58% from Rs. 26.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021 down 12.37% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2021 down 18.31% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2020.

ASM Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.25 in June 2020.

ASM Tech shares closed at 269.15 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 103.70% returns over the last 6 months and 484.73% over the last 12 months.