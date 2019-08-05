ASM Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, down 4.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in June 2019 down 4.6% from Rs. 19.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2019 down 174.67% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2019 down 129.18% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2018.

ASM Tech shares closed at 100.30 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -16.90% over the last 12 months.