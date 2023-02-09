ASM Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.20 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 34.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 42.41% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2022 down 24.94% from Rs. 7.86 crore in December 2021.