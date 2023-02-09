English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ASM Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.20 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ASM Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 34.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 42.41% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2022 down 24.94% from Rs. 7.86 crore in December 2021.

    ASM Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.2037.6134.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.2037.6134.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9722.4524.00
    Depreciation0.610.560.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9810.846.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.633.753.46
    Other Income2.651.533.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.295.297.32
    Interest0.990.790.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.304.496.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.304.496.63
    Tax1.881.422.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.423.084.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.423.084.20
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.352.994.20
    Diluted EPS2.352.994.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.352.994.20
    Diluted EPS2.352.994.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited