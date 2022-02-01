ASM Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.10 crore, up 30.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.10 crore in December 2021 up 30.91% from Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021 up 114.56% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in December 2021 up 145.63% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2020.

ASM Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.91 in December 2020.

ASM Tech shares closed at 734.15 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 164.04% returns over the last 6 months and 472.44% over the last 12 months.