ASM Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.42 crore, up 32.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.42 crore in September 2022 up 32.94% from Rs. 47.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2022 down 41.08% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 8.06 crore in September 2021.

ASM Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

ASM Tech shares closed at 524.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.53% returns over the last 6 months and 77.26% over the last 12 months.