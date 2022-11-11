English
    ASM Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.42 crore, up 32.94% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ASM Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.42 crore in September 2022 up 32.94% from Rs. 47.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2022 down 41.08% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 8.06 crore in September 2021.

    ASM Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

    ASM Tech shares closed at 524.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.53% returns over the last 6 months and 77.26% over the last 12 months.

    ASM Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.4250.9247.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.4250.9247.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.873.582.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.29---0.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.13--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.0233.4930.43
    Depreciation1.991.721.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.167.317.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.083.696.63
    Other Income1.582.430.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.666.126.97
    Interest1.651.401.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.014.725.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.014.725.92
    Tax1.531.431.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.483.294.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.483.294.07
    Minority Interest--0.42--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.08-0.03--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.403.684.07
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am