ASM Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.70 crore, up 51.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.70 crore in September 2021 up 51.82% from Rs. 31.42 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021 up 81.16% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in September 2021 up 64.83% from Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2020.

ASM Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.49 in September 2020.

ASM Tech shares closed at 296.00 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 153.21% returns over the last 6 months and 270.46% over the last 12 months.