ASM Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.71 crore, up 34.09% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ASM Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.71 crore in March 2022 up 34.09% from Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2022 up 14.22% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022 up 11.23% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2021.

ASM Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2021.

ASM Tech shares closed at 503.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.17% returns over the last 6 months and 258.44% over the last 12 months.

ASM Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.71 47.62 40.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.71 47.62 40.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.87 4.24 1.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.71 -0.65 -0.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.91 32.57 26.97
Depreciation 1.39 1.13 1.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.59 6.13 8.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.67 4.19 3.01
Other Income 2.19 3.89 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.86 8.07 3.71
Interest 2.48 1.14 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.38 6.94 3.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.38 6.94 3.06
Tax 0.07 2.07 1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.31 4.87 1.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.31 4.87 1.48
Minority Interest 0.42 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.69 4.87 1.48
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 4.87 1.48
Diluted EPS 1.26 4.87 1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 4.87 1.48
Diluted EPS 1.26 4.87 1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:52 am
