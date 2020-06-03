ASM Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.09 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.09 crore in March 2020 up 13.22% from Rs. 23.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2020 up 767.1% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2020 up 359.24% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2019.

ASM Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2019.

ASM Tech shares closed at 62.25 on June 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months and -42.01% over the last 12 months.