    ASM Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.95 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ASM Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.95 crore in June 2023 up 0.07% from Rs. 50.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 108.23% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2023 down 43.37% from Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2022.

    ASM Tech shares closed at 515.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.24% returns over the last 6 months and -8.08% over the last 12 months.

    ASM Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.9551.9450.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.9551.9450.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.03--3.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.462.33--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.521.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.5035.6633.49
    Depreciation2.762.661.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.5112.177.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.363.69
    Other Income1.981.552.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.681.196.12
    Interest2.052.321.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.38-1.124.72
    Exceptional Items-0.09-0.11--
    P/L Before Tax-0.46-1.234.72
    Tax-0.16-1.601.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.300.373.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.300.373.29
    Minority Interest----0.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.300.373.68
    Equity Share Capital10.9810.3010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.284.16
    Diluted EPS-0.280.281.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.284.16
    Diluted EPS-0.280.281.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

