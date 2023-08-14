ASM Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.95 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.95 crore in June 2023 up 0.07% from Rs. 50.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 108.23% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2023 down 43.37% from Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2022.

ASM Tech shares closed at 515.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.24% returns over the last 6 months and -8.08% over the last 12 months.