ASM Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.37 crore, down 2.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.37 crore in June 2019 down 2.87% from Rs. 20.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2019 down 184.61% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2019 down 135.04% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2018.

ASM Tech shares closed at 100.30 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -16.90% over the last 12 months.