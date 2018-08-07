ASM Tech consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 20.98 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 20.98 19.59 20.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20.98 19.59 20.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.00 13.37 14.05 Depreciation 0.26 0.27 0.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.49 9.99 4.57 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.24 -4.04 1.71 Other Income 1.41 0.33 0.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.65 -3.71 2.06 Interest 0.14 0.04 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.51 -3.75 2.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.51 -3.75 2.01 Tax 1.23 0.73 0.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.28 -4.49 1.27 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.28 -4.49 1.27 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.28 -4.49 1.27 Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.55 -8.97 2.35 Diluted EPS 4.55 -8.97 2.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.55 -8.97 2.35 Diluted EPS 4.55 -8.97 2.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited