ASM Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.14 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.14 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 47.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2022 down 13.04% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2021.