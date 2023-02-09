 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ASM Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.14 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ASM Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.14 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 47.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2022 down 13.04% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2021.

ASM Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.14 63.42 47.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.14 63.42 47.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.25 8.87 4.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -6.29 6.29 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.39 -- -0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.72 35.02 32.57
Depreciation 2.25 1.99 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.81 7.16 6.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.02 4.08 4.19
Other Income 2.74 1.58 3.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.75 5.66 8.07
Interest 1.71 1.65 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.04 4.01 6.94
Exceptional Items -0.18 -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.87 4.01 6.94
Tax 2.87 1.53 2.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.00 2.48 4.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.00 2.48 4.87
Minority Interest 2.09 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.11 -0.08 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.60 2.40 4.87
Equity Share Capital 10.30 10.30 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 2.33 4.87
Diluted EPS -- 2.33 4.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 2.33 4.87
Diluted EPS -- 2.33 4.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited