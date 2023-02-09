English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ASM Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.14 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ASM Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.14 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 47.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2022 down 13.04% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2021.

    ASM Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.1463.4247.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.1463.4247.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.258.874.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods-6.296.29--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.39---0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.7235.0232.57
    Depreciation2.251.991.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.817.166.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.024.084.19
    Other Income2.741.583.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.755.668.07
    Interest1.711.651.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.044.016.94
    Exceptional Items-0.18----
    P/L Before Tax3.874.016.94
    Tax2.871.532.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.002.484.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.002.484.87
    Minority Interest2.09----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.11-0.08--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.602.404.87
    Equity Share Capital10.3010.3010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.972.334.87
    Diluted EPS--2.334.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.972.334.87
    Diluted EPS--2.334.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited