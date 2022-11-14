 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asit C Mehta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 29.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 55.39% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.

Asit C Mehta Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.65 0.71 0.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.65 0.71 0.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.00 0.05
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.36 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.06 -0.10
Other Income 0.19 0.16 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.22 -0.04
Interest 1.64 1.53 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.55 -1.31 -0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.55 -1.31 -0.99
Tax -0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.54 -1.31 -0.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.54 -1.31 -0.99
Equity Share Capital 4.85 4.95 4.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.18 -2.70 -2.05
Diluted EPS -3.18 -2.70 -2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.18 -2.70 -2.05
Diluted EPS -3.18 -2.70 -2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:33 am