Asit C Mehta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 29.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 55.39% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.65
|0.71
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.65
|0.71
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.00
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.36
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.06
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.16
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.22
|-0.04
|Interest
|1.64
|1.53
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.55
|-1.31
|-0.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.55
|-1.31
|-0.99
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.54
|-1.31
|-0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.54
|-1.31
|-0.99
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|-2.70
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|-2.70
|-2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|-2.70
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|-2.70
|-2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited