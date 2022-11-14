Asit C Mehta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 29.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 55.39% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.