    Asit C Mehta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 29.03% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 55.39% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

    Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.

    Asit C Mehta Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.650.710.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.650.710.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.000.05
    Depreciation0.290.290.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.360.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.06-0.10
    Other Income0.190.160.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.22-0.04
    Interest1.641.530.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.55-1.31-0.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.55-1.31-0.99
    Tax-0.010.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.54-1.31-0.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.54-1.31-0.99
    Equity Share Capital4.854.954.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.18-2.70-2.05
    Diluted EPS-3.18-2.70-2.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.18-2.70-2.05
    Diluted EPS-3.18-2.70-2.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:33 am