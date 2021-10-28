Asit C Mehta Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 40.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in September 2021 down 40.83% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021 down 61.85% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021 down 57.81% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 144.65 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 85.33% returns over the last 6 months and 229.87% over the last 12 months.