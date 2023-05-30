English
    Asit C Mehta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 80.1% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in March 2023 up 80.1% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 2109.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 90.48% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.

    Asit C Mehta shares closed at 148.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.37% returns over the last 6 months and 112.49% over the last 12 months.

    Asit C Mehta Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.290.720.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.290.720.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation0.290.290.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.160.390.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.190.020.15
    Other Income0.081.931.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.111.951.58
    Interest2.201.691.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.310.250.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.310.250.17
    Tax-0.880.000.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.430.260.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.430.260.07
    Equity Share Capital4.954.954.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.880.530.15
    Diluted EPS-2.880.530.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.880.530.15
    Diluted EPS-2.880.530.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023