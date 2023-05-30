Asit C Mehta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 80.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in March 2023 up 80.1% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 2109.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 90.48% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 148.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.37% returns over the last 6 months and 112.49% over the last 12 months.