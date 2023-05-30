Asit C Mehta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 80.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in March 2023 up 80.1% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 2109.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 90.48% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 148.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.37% returns over the last 6 months and 112.49% over the last 12 months.
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.29
|0.72
|0.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.29
|0.72
|0.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.16
|0.39
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.02
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.08
|1.93
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|1.95
|1.58
|Interest
|2.20
|1.69
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.31
|0.25
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.31
|0.25
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.88
|0.00
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|0.26
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|0.26
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|0.53
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|0.53
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|0.53
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|0.53
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
