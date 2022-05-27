 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asit C Mehta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 20.96% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.96% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 98.55% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 down 71.88% from Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2021.

Asit C Mehta EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.13 in March 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 69.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Asit C Mehta Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 0.68 0.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.72 0.68 0.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.04 0.03
Depreciation 0.31 0.31 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.36 0.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 -0.02 -0.11
Other Income 1.43 0.21 6.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.58 0.19 6.38
Interest 1.41 1.12 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.17 -0.93 5.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.17 -0.93 5.48
Tax 0.10 0.00 0.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 -0.93 4.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 -0.93 4.89
Equity Share Capital 4.95 4.95 4.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 -1.92 10.13
Diluted EPS 0.15 -1.92 10.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 -1.92 10.13
Diluted EPS 0.15 -1.92 10.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:47 pm
