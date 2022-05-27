Asit C Mehta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 20.96% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.96% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 98.55% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 down 71.88% from Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2021.
Asit C Mehta EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.13 in March 2021.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 69.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.72
|0.68
|0.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.72
|0.68
|0.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.31
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.36
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.02
|-0.11
|Other Income
|1.43
|0.21
|6.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.58
|0.19
|6.38
|Interest
|1.41
|1.12
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.93
|5.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|-0.93
|5.48
|Tax
|0.10
|0.00
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|-0.93
|4.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|-0.93
|4.89
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|-1.92
|10.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|-1.92
|10.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|-1.92
|10.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|-1.92
|10.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
