Asit C Mehta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 20.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.96% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 98.55% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 down 71.88% from Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2021.

Asit C Mehta EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.13 in March 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 69.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)