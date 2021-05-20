Asit C Mehta Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 49.14% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2021 down 49.14% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2021 up 3879.98% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2021 up 469.49% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.
Asit C Mehta EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2020.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 88.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.82% returns over the last 6 months
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|0.83
|1.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|0.83
|1.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.35
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.14
|0.56
|Other Income
|6.49
|0.11
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.38
|0.24
|0.84
|Interest
|0.90
|0.99
|0.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.48
|-0.75
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.48
|-0.75
|-0.14
|Tax
|0.59
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.89
|-0.75
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.89
|-0.75
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.13
|-1.55
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|10.13
|-1.55
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.13
|-1.55
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|10.13
|-1.55
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited