Asit C Mehta Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 49.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2021 down 49.14% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2021 up 3879.98% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2021 up 469.49% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.

Asit C Mehta EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2020.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 88.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.82% returns over the last 6 months