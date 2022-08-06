 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asit C Mehta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 42.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 42.41% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 42.46% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 up 8.51% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 82.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.06% over the last 12 months.

Asit C Mehta Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.71 0.72 0.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.71 0.72 0.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.01 0.06
Depreciation 0.29 0.31 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.25 0.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.15 -0.12
Other Income 0.16 1.43 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 1.58 0.17
Interest 1.53 1.41 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.31 0.17 -0.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.31 0.17 -0.92
Tax 0.00 0.10 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.31 0.07 -0.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.31 0.07 -0.92
Equity Share Capital 4.95 4.95 4.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.70 0.15 -1.90
Diluted EPS -2.70 0.15 -1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.70 0.15 -1.90
Diluted EPS -2.70 0.15 -1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asit C Mehta #Asit C Mehta Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.