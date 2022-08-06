Asit C Mehta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 42.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 42.41% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 42.46% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 up 8.51% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 82.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.06% over the last 12 months.