Asit C Mehta Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 31.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2021 down 31.39% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021 down 23.4% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 down 9.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 92.30 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.10% returns over the last 6 months