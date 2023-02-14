Asit C Mehta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 6.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 6.3% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 127.9% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 348% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
Asit C Mehta EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2021.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 127.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 11.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.72
|0.65
|0.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.72
|0.65
|0.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.45
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.10
|-0.02
|Other Income
|1.93
|0.19
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.95
|0.08
|0.19
|Interest
|1.69
|1.64
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|-1.55
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|-1.55
|-0.93
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|-1.54
|-0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|-1.54
|-0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.85
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|-3.18
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|-3.18
|-1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|-3.18
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|-3.18
|-1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited