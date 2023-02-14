 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asit C Mehta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 6.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 6.3% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 127.9% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 348% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Asit C Mehta Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 0.65 0.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.72 0.65 0.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.01 0.04
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.39 0.45 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.10 -0.02
Other Income 1.93 0.19 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.95 0.08 0.19
Interest 1.69 1.64 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.25 -1.55 -0.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.25 -1.55 -0.93
Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.26 -1.54 -0.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.26 -1.54 -0.93
Equity Share Capital 4.95 4.85 4.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 -3.18 -1.92
Diluted EPS 0.53 -3.18 -1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 -3.18 -1.92
Diluted EPS 0.53 -3.18 -1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited