    Asit C Mehta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 6.3% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 6.3% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 127.9% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 348% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    Asit C Mehta EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2021.

    Asit C Mehta shares closed at 127.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 11.75% over the last 12 months.

    Asit C Mehta Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.720.650.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.720.650.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.04
    Depreciation0.290.290.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.450.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.10-0.02
    Other Income1.930.190.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.950.080.19
    Interest1.691.641.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.25-1.55-0.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.25-1.55-0.93
    Tax0.00-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.26-1.54-0.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.26-1.54-0.93
    Equity Share Capital4.954.854.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-3.18-1.92
    Diluted EPS0.53-3.18-1.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-3.18-1.92
    Diluted EPS0.53-3.18-1.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

