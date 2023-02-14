Asit C Mehta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 6.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 6.3% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 127.9% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 348% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Asit C Mehta EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in December 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 127.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 11.75% over the last 12 months.