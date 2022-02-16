Asit C Mehta Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2021 down 18.23% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021 down 24.3% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021 down 13.79% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 108.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.36% returns over the last 6 months and 106.50% over the last 12 months.