Asit C Mehta Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2021 down 18.23% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021 down 24.3% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021 down 13.79% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 108.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.36% returns over the last 6 months and 106.50% over the last 12 months.
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.68
|0.50
|0.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.68
|0.50
|0.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.31
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.25
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.10
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|-0.04
|0.24
|Interest
|1.12
|0.96
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.99
|-0.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|-0.99
|-0.75
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|-0.99
|-0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|-0.99
|-0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|-2.05
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|-2.05
|-1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|-2.05
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|-2.05
|-1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
