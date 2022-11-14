 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asit C Mehta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore, down 21.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore in September 2022 down 21.27% from Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2022 down 298.85% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 120.74% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.

Asit C Mehta Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.02 6.39 8.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.02 6.39 8.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.98 3.01 2.13
Depreciation 0.90 0.88 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.10 4.13 5.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.96 -1.63 0.69
Other Income 0.67 0.97 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 -0.66 1.47
Interest 2.39 2.36 1.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.68 -3.01 -0.28
Exceptional Items -- -0.01 --
P/L Before Tax -3.68 -3.02 -0.28
Tax -0.05 0.04 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.63 -3.06 -0.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.63 -3.06 -0.34
Minority Interest 0.27 0.26 -0.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.36 -2.80 -0.84
Equity Share Capital 4.85 4.95 4.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.49 -6.31 -0.71
Diluted EPS -7.49 -6.31 -0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.49 -6.31 -0.71
Diluted EPS -7.49 -6.31 -0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

