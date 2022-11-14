Asit C Mehta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore, down 21.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore in September 2022 down 21.27% from Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2022 down 298.85% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 120.74% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.