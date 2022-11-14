Asit C Mehta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore, down 21.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore in September 2022 down 21.27% from Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2022 down 298.85% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 120.74% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.02
|6.39
|8.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.02
|6.39
|8.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.98
|3.01
|2.13
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.88
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.10
|4.13
|5.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-1.63
|0.69
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.97
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.66
|1.47
|Interest
|2.39
|2.36
|1.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.68
|-3.01
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.68
|-3.02
|-0.28
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.63
|-3.06
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.63
|-3.06
|-0.34
|Minority Interest
|0.27
|0.26
|-0.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.36
|-2.80
|-0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.49
|-6.31
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-7.49
|-6.31
|-0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.49
|-6.31
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-7.49
|-6.31
|-0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited