    Asit C Mehta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore, down 21.27% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore in September 2022 down 21.27% from Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2022 down 298.85% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 120.74% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

    Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.

    Asit C Mehta Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.026.398.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.026.398.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.983.012.13
    Depreciation0.900.880.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.104.135.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.96-1.630.69
    Other Income0.670.970.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.29-0.661.47
    Interest2.392.361.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.68-3.01-0.28
    Exceptional Items---0.01--
    P/L Before Tax-3.68-3.02-0.28
    Tax-0.050.040.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.63-3.06-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.63-3.06-0.34
    Minority Interest0.270.26-0.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.36-2.80-0.84
    Equity Share Capital4.854.954.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.49-6.31-0.71
    Diluted EPS-7.49-6.31-0.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.49-6.31-0.71
    Diluted EPS-7.49-6.31-0.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Asit C Mehta #Asit C Mehta Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm