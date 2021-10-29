Asit C Mehta Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.92 crore in September 2021 up 12.17% from Rs. 7.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021 up 31.87% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021 up 93.81% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 149.30 on October 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.29% returns over the last 6 months and 240.48% over the last 12 months.