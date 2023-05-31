English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asit C Mehta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in March 2023 down 2.41% from Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 156.14% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 77.57% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022.

    Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 102.51% over the last 12 months.

    Asit C Mehta Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.216.589.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.216.589.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.102.351.43
    Depreciation0.390.890.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.995.776.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-2.431.40
    Other Income0.722.271.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.44-0.163.27
    Interest2.862.562.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.42-2.721.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.42-2.721.02
    Tax-1.030.010.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.39-2.730.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.70
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.39-2.730.82
    Minority Interest0.020.181.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.38-2.552.46
    Equity Share Capital4.954.954.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-5.571.70
    Diluted EPS-0.21-5.571.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-5.571.70
    Diluted EPS-0.21-5.571.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Asit C Mehta #Asit C Mehta Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm