Asit C Mehta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in March 2023 down 2.41% from Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 156.14% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 77.57% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 102.51% over the last 12 months.