Asit C Mehta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in March 2023 down 2.41% from Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 156.14% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 77.57% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 141.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 102.51% over the last 12 months.
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.21
|6.58
|9.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.21
|6.58
|9.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.10
|2.35
|1.43
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.89
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.99
|5.77
|6.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-2.43
|1.40
|Other Income
|0.72
|2.27
|1.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|-0.16
|3.27
|Interest
|2.86
|2.56
|2.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.42
|-2.72
|1.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.42
|-2.72
|1.02
|Tax
|-1.03
|0.01
|0.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.39
|-2.73
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.70
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.39
|-2.73
|0.82
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|0.18
|1.63
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.38
|-2.55
|2.46
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-5.57
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-5.57
|1.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-5.57
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-5.57
|1.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited