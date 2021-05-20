Asit C Mehta Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore in March 2021 up 21.21% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2021 up 228.84% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2021 up 858.62% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2020.

Asit C Mehta EPS has increased to Rs. 11.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2020.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 88.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.82% returns over the last 6 months