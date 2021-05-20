Asit C Mehta Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore in March 2021 up 21.21% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2021 up 228.84% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2021 up 858.62% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2020.
Asit C Mehta EPS has increased to Rs. 11.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2020.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 88.00 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.82% returns over the last 6 months
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.61
|7.77
|6.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.61
|7.77
|6.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|2.09
|2.61
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.51
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.10
|4.39
|3.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.77
|-0.59
|Other Income
|7.49
|0.61
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.86
|1.37
|0.29
|Interest
|1.61
|2.04
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.25
|-0.67
|-1.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.25
|-0.67
|-1.67
|Tax
|0.88
|0.04
|-0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.37
|-0.70
|-0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.37
|-0.70
|-0.78
|Minority Interest
|-1.62
|-0.35
|1.38
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.74
|-1.06
|-2.91
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|20.07
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.10
|-1.46
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|11.10
|-1.46
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.10
|-1.46
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|11.10
|-1.46
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited