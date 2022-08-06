 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asit C Mehta Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, down 32.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in June 2022 down 32.28% from Rs. 9.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 down 1364.14% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 92.28% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 82.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.06% over the last 12 months.

Asit C Mehta Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.39 9.44 9.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.39 9.44 9.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.01 1.43 2.11
Depreciation 0.88 0.43 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.13 6.18 5.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.63 1.40 1.52
Other Income 0.97 1.87 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 3.27 2.44
Interest 2.36 2.25 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.01 1.02 0.57
Exceptional Items -0.01 -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.02 1.02 0.57
Tax 0.04 0.89 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.06 0.13 0.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.70 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.06 0.82 0.68
Minority Interest 0.26 1.63 -0.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.80 2.46 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 4.95 4.95 4.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.31 1.70 1.41
Diluted EPS -6.31 1.70 1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.31 1.70 1.41
Diluted EPS -6.31 1.70 1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
