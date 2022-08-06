Asit C Mehta Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, down 32.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in June 2022 down 32.28% from Rs. 9.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 down 1364.14% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 92.28% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2021.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 82.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.06% over the last 12 months.