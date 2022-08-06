Asit C Mehta Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, down 32.28% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in June 2022 down 32.28% from Rs. 9.44 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 down 1364.14% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 92.28% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2021.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 82.75 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.06% over the last 12 months.
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.39
|9.44
|9.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.39
|9.44
|9.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.01
|1.43
|2.11
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.43
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.13
|6.18
|5.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|1.40
|1.52
|Other Income
|0.97
|1.87
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|3.27
|2.44
|Interest
|2.36
|2.25
|1.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.01
|1.02
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.02
|1.02
|0.57
|Tax
|0.04
|0.89
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.06
|0.13
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.70
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.06
|0.82
|0.68
|Minority Interest
|0.26
|1.63
|-0.87
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.80
|2.46
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.31
|1.70
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-6.31
|1.70
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.31
|1.70
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-6.31
|1.70
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
