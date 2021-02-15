Asit C Mehta Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore, up 23.6% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore in December 2020 up 23.6% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020 up 58.92% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2020 up 429.82% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.
Asit C Mehta shares closed at 51.00 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 12 months.
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.77
|7.95
|6.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.77
|7.95
|6.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.09
|2.73
|3.23
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.50
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.39
|4.89
|4.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|-0.16
|-1.89
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.64
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.37
|0.47
|-1.17
|Interest
|2.04
|1.65
|2.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-1.17
|-3.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-1.17
|-3.49
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.28
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|-0.89
|-3.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|-0.89
|-3.50
|Minority Interest
|-0.35
|-0.34
|0.90
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.06
|-1.24
|-2.57
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-1.85
|-7.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-1.85
|-7.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-1.85
|-7.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-1.85
|-7.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
