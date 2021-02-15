Asit C Mehta Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore, up 23.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.77 crore in December 2020 up 23.6% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020 up 58.92% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2020 up 429.82% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 51.00 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 12 months.