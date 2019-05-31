ASIS Logistics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 37.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2019 down 37.53% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 15.61% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 857.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

ASIS Logistics shares closed at 7.64 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)