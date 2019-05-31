ASIS Logistics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 37.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ASIS Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2019 down 37.53% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 15.61% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 857.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
ASIS Logistics shares closed at 7.64 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)
|
|ASIS Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.73
|1.26
|1.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.73
|1.26
|1.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.02
|1.37
|0.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.18
|0.25
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.21
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.08
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.76
|-1.57
|-1.24
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.76
|-1.57
|-1.24
|Interest
|-0.33
|0.14
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-1.71
|-1.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-1.71
|-1.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|-1.71
|-1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|-1.71
|-1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.91
|-2.27
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.91
|-2.27
|-1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.91
|-2.27
|-1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.91
|-2.27
|-1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited